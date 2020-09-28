Manchester City have reportedly agreed a £65million transfer for Ruben Dias, while Nicolas Otamendi will also move to Benfica as part of the deal.

This is according to a report from BBC Sport, who note that Benfica have also confirmed the agreements, though contracts still need to be sorted before it’s all official.

City will be pleased with the signing of Dias if it can go through smoothly, with the 23-year-old long looking like one of the finest young centre-backs in the game after impressing at Benfica.

This is a problem position in Pep Guardiola’s squad that badly needed strengthening, as was evident yesterday as Leicester City ran riot with a surprise 5-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

City have not looked quite the same since club legend Vincent Kompany left the club at the end of the 2018/19 season, and they also signed Nathan Ake from Bournemouth earlier this summer.

Dias should improve this City side based on the strong performances he’s put in for Benfica and the Portuguese national team.