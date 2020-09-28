Spurs defender’s agent in talks with Valencia over late summer move

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth is reportedly a late summer target for La Liga side Valencia with his agent already in talks with the club.

Foyth, 22, joined Spurs in 2017 from Argentinian side Club Estudiantes de La Plata for a fee of £11.7m as per TransferMarkt.

The young South American defender has only managed to feature in 32 matches in all competitions for Spurs and looks increasingly likely to be set for a summer exit.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet Cope (via Sports Witness) Foyth has emerged as a late target for La Liga side Valencia.

The report claims that Foyth’s representatives are in talks with Valencia as they try to navigate the player’s late switch to the Mestalla.

Cope’s report claims that Valencia officials are also negotiating terms with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani who they also view as a late summer option with both players now waiting to learn the outcome of their agent’s talks.

It is understood that Spurs’ pursuit of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar which is expected to result in a £45m bid, as per FC Inter News could signal the end of Foyth’s time in London.