According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fulham remain in talks with Barcelona regarding the potential permanent signing of young defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Romano echoed the comments of Fulham owner Tony Khan by reiterating that the Cottagers are still in the market for a much-needed centre-back following a deal for Marlon collapsing.

The reliable transfer insider also reported a couple of days ago that Everton had a bid rejected for Todibo, the Toffees offered to take the ace on loan – with the deal including an €18m permanent option.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo recently insisted that the Frenchman’s value stands at €25m though, with Fulham losing their opening three Premier League games after conceding 10 goals, there’s no doubt that the west London outfit are desperate.

Fulham are still in talks with Barcelona to reach an agreement for Jean Clair Todibo, after Marlon deal with Sassuolo collapsed today. Todibo’s final decision has not been made yet. ???? #FulhamFC #FCB https://t.co/tAYUXoRy15 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

With Todibo not featuring in any of Barcelona’s pre-season friendlies or making the matchday squad for their opener against Villarreal, it seems like the club are targeting the ace’s departure.

The 20-year-old has only played the entire 90 minutes in just one of his five first-team appearances for the Catalan outfit.

Todibo spent the second-half of last season out on loan at Schalke, with the youngster making 10 appearances, however the ace’s form was shaky and the spell was blighted by injury troubles.

With no central defenders coming in for Ronald Koeman’s side yet, Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet’s spots in the starting centre-back pairing remain comfortable for now, with injury-prone Samuel Umtiti and promising youngster Ronald Araujo the only other senior options.