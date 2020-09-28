Former Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva has spoken out on the Alex Telles transfer situation and appears to back a move for the Porto left-back.

Rafael believes United need a left-back, as he revealed in an interview with The Athletic, and named Telles as a player he knows and rates highly.

The Brazilian played for Man Utd between 2008 and 2015, forming a key part of some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s later sides, so knows a thing or two about which players can succeed at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are undoubtedly going through a rough patch, and have had a quiet summer so far, only managing to bring in Donny van de Beek in midfield.

Rafael told The Athletic, however, that Telles could be a good signing at left-back, saying: “We need a left-back now. Let’s get a good one. Alex Telles is a very good player and I know him.”

This follows the likes of Fabrizio Romano linking United strongly with Telles, with personal terms seemingly agreed already and not a lot left to do for the deal to go through…