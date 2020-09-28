These Man United fans love how sure Van de Beek was that Fernandes would score penalty

Some Manchester United fans absolutely loved how certain new signing Donny van de Beek was that teammate Bruno Fernandes would score the last-gasp penalty against Brighton.

The Red Devils were awarded a controversial spot-kick – after the final whistle – when a VAR review determined that Neal Maupay handled the ball after a corner at the end of the game.

With all the drama surrounding the game-winning penalty, it was actually largely ignored that Van de Beek won the all-important corner that led to the incident.

Before penalty specialist Fernandes even had the ball tucked into the back of the net, a picture now shoes just how sure Van de Beek was that his teammate wouldn’t miss.

They think it’s all over…!!!

…… IT IS NOW!!!! ??? Donny knows. ? pic.twitter.com/Ou2YYShQ5a — Dermo (@Derminhio) September 27, 2020

Can we just take a second to appreciate Donny’s facial expression pic.twitter.com/RFQgDpvrJ3 — Refusal (@JGarnerUtd) September 26, 2020

See @Donny_beek6 he looks so confident as @B_Fernandes8 is in charge of the penalty — Brunofied Manchester United (@united_champs) September 26, 2020

He knows man don’t miss — kudoz (@kudozzzzzz) September 26, 2020

He knew. — Robert Espie (@mrrobespie) September 26, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side signed Van de Beek for an initial fee of £35m from Ajax, with the deal also including a further £5m in potential add-ons, as per BBC Sport.

The Dutchman’s only start so far came in the Carabao Cup win against Luton Town, but the roaming playmaker did score on his Premier League debut in the Red Devils’ defeat to Crystal Palace.

It’s clear that some supporters absolutely love the passion that the 23-year-old displays, Van de Beek showed attacking intent when he came off the bench against Brighton and it paid off with the corner leading to the penalty.