Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has spoken out after his nightmare Premier League debut against West Brom.

The veteran Brazilian looked a promising signing when he joined from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but he was highly unconvincing as Chelsea went 3-0 down at half time against West Brom.

See below as Silva addresses this poor start and vows to Chelsea fans that he’ll work hard to bounce back…

Silva admits that this game did not go to plan, but Chelsea fans will surely appreciate his honesty and respect his clear determination to make amends.

