Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has spoken out after his nightmare Premier League debut against West Brom.
The veteran Brazilian looked a promising signing when he joined from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but he was highly unconvincing as Chelsea went 3-0 down at half time against West Brom.
See below as Silva addresses this poor start and vows to Chelsea fans that he’ll work hard to bounce back…
🇬🇧 There are days when unfortunately hard work doesn't pay off the way we expected. I am upset, but I take responsibility for the mistake I made, as I always did. As difficult as it may be, we have to get over this and move on. I want to thank my teammates and the entire staff for their continuous support since I joined Chelsea FC. I am really grateful of that support 👊🏽. I promise to all of you that I will give everything I have on the pitch, putting all my energy and commitment into the games to come. 🇧🇷 Tem dias em que o nosso trabalho não acontece do jeito que esperávamos, fiquei chateado e assumo meu erro, como sempre fiz. Por mais que seja difícil, temos que levantar a cabeça e seguir em frente. Quero agradecer meus companheiros e toda a comissão técnica, que me apoiaram. Apreciei muito isso 👊🏽 . E prometo a todos vocês que eu vou retribuir em campo, com toda energia e empenho durante os próximos jogos.
Silva admits that this game did not go to plan, but Chelsea fans will surely appreciate his honesty and respect his clear determination to make amends.
