Tottenham Hotspur set to make shock move for Crystal Palace flop

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to make a shock late move for Crystal Palace flop Christian Benteke.

Benteke, 29, joined Crystal Palace in 2016 from Liverpool in a move which cost the Eagles £28.08m as per TransferMarkt and despite the Belgian’s hefty price-tag four years ago, the striker has failed to impress.

Over the last four years the commanding forward has managed to score just 23 goals in 116 appearances for Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace and has been excluded from the club’s starting line-up so far this season.

However, despite a majorly disappointing spell in London, Benteke could be set for a chance to reignite his stalling career as Jose Mourinho reportedly prepares a late shock move for the striker.

According to Football Insider Mourinho who has been a long-time admirer of the Belgian striker is plotting a summer move for Benteke who he also tried to sign when he was the manager of Manchester United.

The report states that Crystal Palace are welcoming offers for Benteke as they try to trim their wage bill.

There is no mention of eventual transfer fee for the striker but Football Insider’s report claims that Spurs have now turned their attentions to Benteke after a proposed deal for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik recently collapsed.