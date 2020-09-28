Video: Alexandre Lacazette fires Arsenal ahead against Liverpool after Robertson blunder

After just the start expected between Arsenal and Liverpool during their Premier League match, it was the Gunners who took the lead through Alexandre Lacazette.

Granit Xhaka sparked a counter-attack by passing the ball into Lacazette, with the forward slotting it wide to Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The marauding wing-back charged down the right flank and drilled a low cross into the box, one that was narrowly deflected by Joe Gomez.

The ball rolled into Andy Robertson’s path but the Scotsman’s attempt to control the ball went awfully wrong as it looped behind into Lacazette’s path, with the forward poking the ball over the line.

GOAL ! Lacazette scores vs Liverpool. 0-1. pic.twitter.com/TjpsONY5SC — OnlyFootballClips (@OnlyFootballCl1) September 28, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Depay’s potential Barcelona switch teetering on the brink after this Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains decision to start David Luiz and bench Gabriel vs Liverpool Arsenal must move quickly to secure their top target after deadline set

The encounter has certainly started off in an action-packed manner.