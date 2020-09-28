Video: Alexandre Lacazette fires Arsenal ahead against Liverpool after Robertson blunder

After just the start expected between Arsenal and Liverpool during their Premier League match, it was the Gunners who took the lead through Alexandre Lacazette.
Granit Xhaka sparked a counter-attack by passing the ball into Lacazette, with the forward slotting it wide to Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
The marauding wing-back charged down the right flank and drilled a low cross into the box, one that was narrowly deflected by Joe Gomez.
The ball rolled into Andy Robertson’s path but the Scotsman’s attempt to control the ball went awfully wrong as it looped behind into Lacazette’s path, with the forward poking the ball over the line.
GOAL ! Lacazette scores vs Liverpool. 0-1. pic.twitter.com/TjpsONY5SC
— OnlyFootballClips (@OnlyFootballCl1) September 28, 2020
Pictures from RMC Sport.
The encounter has certainly started off in an action-packed manner.