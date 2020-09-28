(Video) “Are you joking?” Jose Mourinho shuts down reporter who suggests Spurs have Cup edge over Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has shut down a reporter who suggested that his side could have an advantage over rivals Chelsea when the two clubs face-off against one another tomorrow night in the Carabao Cup.

Mourinho has addressed speculation that his side who are preparing for a relentless run of games could have the edge of Chelsea after the Blues’ underwhelming performance against newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion on the weekend.

When asked by a reporter if the Portuguese manager believes he has a good chance of progressing in the Carabao Cup, he said: “Are you joking or are you serious?



“Chelsea played Saturday, they have Sunday and Monday then they play Tuesday and then they play again on the weekend so their fantastic squad if the manager decides not to rotate he can perfectly play with the players that he wants.



“As you know and forgetting the past Thursday, we played on the Sunday and now we play on the Tuesday, we play on the Thursday and then we play on the Sunday again.



“I think Sonny [Son Heung-min] was the first [to get injured]. More will come. Son was the first but more will come.”