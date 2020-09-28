Video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta jokes that he needs a media coach

During the pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s eagerly-anticipated clash against Liverpool tonight, Mikel Arteta decided to end the formalities on a joyous note with a rare joke.

After a couple of questions regarding specialist coaches following the Gunners’ appointment of Andreas Georgson as a set-piece coach, Arteta made it clear that he wanted to move on from the topic.

After a lengthy question, Arteta exclaimed that he needed a ‘press coach’, much to everyone’s amusement.

Mikel Arteta ending his pre-match press conference with a little joke… pic.twitter.com/TvTahtsnVW — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 28, 2020

It’s clear that Arteta is thoroughly enjoying managing the side that he used to captain. The Spaniard’s remark was actually surprising as he handles the media very well.

Arteta is never drawn into leading questions and maintains a coy approach whenever he’s quizzed on subjects like transfers and potential targets.