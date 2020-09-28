Video: Defender exploits Chelsea star’s lack of pace in incredible lung-busting run

Chelsea fans should be seriously concerned if they see a clip that West Bromwich Albion have shared from Saturday evening’s dramatic 3-3 draw.
The newly-promoted side stunned the Blues with three goals in the opening half-an-hour of the match, but couldn’t hold on to their lead as Frank Lampard’s side battled back in the second-half.
West Brom have now shared a moment from the first-half which sees centre-back Semi Ajayi completely destroy Marcos Alonso in a one-on-one run.
Alonso had a considerable advantage over the Arsenal academy graduate, but Ajayi knocked the ball well forward before breezing past the full-back with some serious speed.
Without taking credit away from the rapid Ajayi’s decision to exploit one of Alonso’s weakness, this should also act as a serious warning sign to Lampard, the full-back can’t defend against the counter.
With Chelsea recruiting England’s No.1 left-back Ben Chilwell in a big-money move this summer, it seems as though Alonso will lose his place as a regular starter for the Blues.
As this clip highlights, the Spaniard’s lack of pace and attack-mindedness make for a dangerous combination when it comes to Alonso’s ability to track back.