Video: Defender exploits Chelsea star’s lack of pace in incredible lung-busting run

Chelsea fans should be seriously concerned if they see a clip that West Bromwich Albion have shared from Saturday evening’s dramatic 3-3 draw.

The newly-promoted side stunned the Blues with three goals in the opening half-an-hour of the match, but couldn’t hold on to their lead as Frank Lampard’s side battled back in the second-half.

West Brom have now shared a moment from the first-half which sees centre-back Semi Ajayi completely destroy Marcos Alonso in a one-on-one run.

Alonso had a considerable advantage over the Arsenal academy graduate, but Ajayi knocked the ball well forward before breezing past the full-back with some serious speed.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal “a different animal” under Mikel Arteta, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp Barcelona preparing new transfer bid for Premier League centre-back Arsenal hopeful of completing transfer of at least one of their two top targets

Without taking credit away from the rapid Ajayi’s decision to exploit one of Alonso’s weakness, this should also act as a serious warning sign to Lampard, the full-back can’t defend against the counter.

With Chelsea recruiting England’s No.1 left-back Ben Chilwell in a big-money move this summer, it seems as though Alonso will lose his place as a regular starter for the Blues.

As this clip highlights, the Spaniard’s lack of pace and attack-mindedness make for a dangerous combination when it comes to Alonso’s ability to track back.