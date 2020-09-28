It’s not often anyone goes up against Roy Keane, but Jurgen Klopp went straight for the jugular after Liverpool’s win over Arsenal.

Interviewed by Sky Sports, the Liverpool manager, before talking in depth about the game, wanted to pull Keane on what he perceived to be a slight on his team, that he’d heard through the pitch side monitors before going live.

The German’s ire seemed to stem from Keane suggesting Liverpool’s performance was sloppy, and Klopp was having none of it.

It prompted the former Man United hard man to backtrack and say that it was only aspects of Liverpool’s play he didn’t think were up to the usual standard.