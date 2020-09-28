Video: Diogo Jota scores first Liverpool goal with beautiful volley vs Arsenal

In the 87th minute of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp’s side sealed the three points thanks to a fantastic strike from Diogo Jota.

Arsenal failed to clear a corner properly, leading to Trent Alexander-Arnold floating the ball over to Mohamed Salah on the right-wing.

Salah passed it back to the right-back, who fired another cross into the box, which was headed into the path of Jota.

The 23-year-old expertly controlled the ball before volleying it into the bottom corner. Jota’s first for the Anfield outfit came just minutes after the versatile attacker hit the side netting.

Take a look at the Portuguese ace’s fine strike below:

Pictures from beIN Sports and DAZN.

Couldn’t have opened his account for Liverpool in a much better way than that.