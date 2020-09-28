Menu

Video: Diogo Jota scores first Liverpool goal with beautiful volley vs Arsenal

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

In the 87th minute of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp’s side sealed the three points thanks to a fantastic strike from Diogo Jota.

Arsenal failed to clear a corner properly, leading to Trent Alexander-Arnold floating the ball over to Mohamed Salah on the right-wing.

Salah passed it back to the right-back, who fired another cross into the box, which was headed into the path of Jota.

The 23-year-old expertly controlled the ball before volleying it into the bottom corner. Jota’s first for the Anfield outfit came just minutes after the versatile attacker hit the side netting.

Take a look at the Portuguese ace’s fine strike below:

Pictures from beIN Sports and DAZN.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Pundit suggests that handball law is morally corrupt
Talks ongoing: Barcelona remain in discussions to sell centre-back
Video: Alisson keeps Liverpool’s lead intact as Lacazette misses a sitter for Arsenal 

Couldn’t have opened his account for Liverpool in a much better way than that.

More Stories Diogo Jota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.