Video: Diogo Jota scores first Liverpool goal with beautiful volley vs Arsenal

In the 87th minute of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp’s side sealed the three points thanks to a fantastic strike from Diogo Jota.
Arsenal failed to clear a corner properly, leading to Trent Alexander-Arnold floating the ball over to Mohamed Salah on the right-wing.
Salah passed it back to the right-back, who fired another cross into the box, which was headed into the path of Jota.
The 23-year-old expertly controlled the ball before volleying it into the bottom corner. Jota’s first for the Anfield outfit came just minutes after the versatile attacker hit the side netting.
Take a look at the Portuguese ace’s fine strike below:
GOAL. Jota ?
The match is live on ???https://t.co/7aj2Vbd0U2#LIVARS
— SnapGoal (@SnapGoal) September 28, 2020
Pictures from beIN Sports and DAZN.
Couldn’t have opened his account for Liverpool in a much better way than that.