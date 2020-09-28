(Video) Frank Lampard gives availability update on four first-team players

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has given an availability update on new-signings Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech and attacking ace Christian Pulisic ahead of the Blues’ Carabao Cup clash against rivals Spurs tomorrow night.

Lampard’s Blues will travel across town to rivals Spurs’ ground tomorrow night when the sides meet in the Carabao Cup’s Round of 16.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s eagerly anticipated match, Lampard gave an availability update on four-key players including latest signing goalkeeper Mendy, the Englishman manager said: “Mendy and Chilwell are in the squad for tomorrow, so they’re fit, so we’ll see whether they start or not.

“Then the other ones are Ziyech and Pulisic who are not far away. They’re still in their recovery stage so it’s too early for them both.”