Menu

(Video) Frank Lampard hopes something can be done to change handball rule

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has called for the new interpretation of the handball rule to be changed amid increasing pressure to have the rule reassessed.

READ MORE: Peter Crouch tips Man United’s Bruno Fernandes to win Golden Boot with a penalty in every game

The latest interpretation of the handball rule suggests that it is an offence if the ball touches a player’s hand or arm below their shirt sleeve when the player has made their body ‘unnaturally bigger’.

The rule has come under fire recently after a spate of dubious penalty decisions were made during last weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Frank Lampard gives availability update on four first-team players
Odds slashed on Arsenal sealing transfer of classy midfielder
Spurs defender’s agent in talks with Valencia over late summer move

Speaking ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup tie against rivals Spurs tomorrow night, Chelsea manager Lampard has called for something to be done to change the rule, he said: “In the idea of trying to find some clarity we’ve actually gone the other way and made it something that just doesn’t feel right at all.

“So i’d like to think something can be done to try and change it.”

More Stories Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.