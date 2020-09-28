(Video) Frank Lampard hopes something can be done to change handball rule

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has called for the new interpretation of the handball rule to be changed amid increasing pressure to have the rule reassessed.

The latest interpretation of the handball rule suggests that it is an offence if the ball touches a player’s hand or arm below their shirt sleeve when the player has made their body ‘unnaturally bigger’.

The rule has come under fire recently after a spate of dubious penalty decisions were made during last weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup tie against rivals Spurs tomorrow night, Chelsea manager Lampard has called for something to be done to change the rule, he said: “In the idea of trying to find some clarity we’ve actually gone the other way and made it something that just doesn’t feel right at all.

“So i’d like to think something can be done to try and change it.”

