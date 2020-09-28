(Video) Frank Lampard rules out midfield ace’s exit but confirms defender isn’t training with the squad

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has ruled out a potential summer exit for midfield star Callum Hudson-Odoi but has confirmed that defender Victor Moses is not training with the club’s first-team.

READ MORE: Odds slashed on Arsenal sealing transfer of classy midfielder

Hudson-Odoi, 19, had recently emerged as a shock alternative option for Manchester United who are struggling to get a deal for number-one target Jadon Sancho over the line, as per Manchester Evening News.

However, speaking ahead of his side’s crucial Carabao Cup Round of 16 tie against arch-rivals Spurs tomorrow night, manager Lampard has ruled out an exit for the English ace, he said: “I certainly hope he has a big part to play this season.

“When you talk about Ziyech and Pulisic, we are not inundated with wingers, we lost Pedro and Willian in the summer and we’ll need competition, we’ll need players just because of the stress of playing in the competitions we have to play in.

“If Callum [Hudson-Odoi] comes on and makes impacts like he did at West Brom, if he keeps on improving and developing everyday, he’s a huge talent, so let’s see.”

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Frank Lampard hopes something can be done to change handball rule (Video) Frank Lampard gives availability update on four first-team players Odds slashed on Arsenal sealing transfer of classy midfielder



When asked about Hudson-Odoi’s team-mate Moses, Lampard wasn’t so confident that the defender would remain a Chelsea beyond this summer’s transfer window, he said: “At the moment Victor [Moses] isn’t in that position with us.

“We have a bubble at the training ground for the first-team squad which Victor hasn’t been a part of.

“But I know Victor, having played alongside him, I know him well, so we’ll see how that develops over the next week.”