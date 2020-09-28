There was lots for Jurgen Klopp to admire after his Liverpool side beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield.

The Reds were dogged throughout the 90 minutes, even when they were up against it in the second half, when the Gunners, with better finishing from Alexandre Lacazette, could’ve drawn themselves level.

As it was, the Frenchman fluffed his lines, and the north Londoners were made to pay when substitute, Diogo Jota, making his Anfield debut, fired home a late third for the hosts to secure all three points.

His cameo appearance clearly delighted his manager who was effusive in his praise in his post-match press conference.