Video: ‘It’s not been great’ – Keane says honeymoon period is over at Man United

He’s never been one to hold back on giving a forthright opinion, and to many he remains an acquired taste.

However, you’d be hard pressed to disagree with Roy Keane’s latest assessment on how his former club, Man United, are faring at the moment.

On Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show alongside Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, Keane suggested that the honeymoon period for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was now well and truly over.

Further, he was clearly unhappy at the amount of chances the Red Devils had allowed both Crystal Palace and Brighton in their opening two Premier League games.