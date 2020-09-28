(Video) Jose Mourinho makes shock Carabao Cup admission

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has made a shock admission that his side will probably not be able to prioritise the Carabao Cup due to their upcoming relentless run of games.

Spurs are scheduled to face-off against arch-rivals Chelsea tomorrow night in the Carabao Cup but with six competitive fixtures coming up in the next 33 days the Portuguese manager has hinted that his side may not be able to prioritise tomorrow’s Cup clash.

When asked if leading striker Harry Kane is likely to feature in all of Spurs’ up and coming games due to partner forward Son Heung-min picking up a recent injury, Mourinho said: “I would like to fight for the Carabao [Cup], but I don’t think I can.

“We have a game on Thursday that gives us not as much money as Champions League but the group phase of Europa League is a certain amount that for a club like us is very important.



“It is a competition with a possible group phase that gives us a good chance to go through to the next knockout stage, so this game on Thursday is very important for us.”

