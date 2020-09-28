Menu

Video: Pundit suggests that handball law is morally corrupt

It’s a rule that’s got everyone in the Premier League talking, but one that’s almost universally been criticised.

The handball rule has seen penalties given this season even when players aren’t looking at the ball and therefore have no idea where the ball even is.

It would seem that as long as the ball hits your arm these days, a penalty will result if the player happens to be in the area at the time of the offence.

Sam Matterface on talkSPORT probably spoke for everyone when he ranted that the law was ‘morally corrupt.’

