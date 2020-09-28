After taking the lead at Anfield, Arsenal only had themselves to blame when they went behind to Liverpool just nine minutes after they led.

Jurgen Klopp’s side quickly equalised Alexandre Lacazette’s opener with Sadio Mane tapping in from close range.

Clearly, the north Londoners hadn’t learned their lesson about leaving players unmarked in the area, but Liverpool’s second goal was even worse from the north Londoners point of view.

Andy Robertson was allowed to run into the area completely unchecked, and once the ball found its way to him, there was only going to be one outcome.

Pictures from RMC Sport