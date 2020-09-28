Menu

Video: Robertson left wide open to slot Liverpool ahead against Arsenal

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

After taking the lead at Anfield, Arsenal only had themselves to blame when they went behind to Liverpool just nine minutes after they led.

Jurgen Klopp’s side quickly equalised Alexandre Lacazette’s opener with Sadio Mane tapping in from close range.

Clearly, the north Londoners hadn’t learned their lesson about leaving players unmarked in the area, but Liverpool’s second goal was even worse from the north Londoners point of view.

Andy Robertson was allowed to run into the area completely unchecked, and once the ball found its way to him, there was only going to be one outcome.

Pictures from RMC Sport

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Andrew Robertson Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.