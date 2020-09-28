Video: Roy Keane laughs and calls Jurgen Klopp ‘very sensitive’ after clash with Liverpool boss

Manchester United legend Roy Keane branded Jurgen Klopp ‘very sensitive’ after a clash with the Liverpool boss on Sky Sports following the Reds’ 3-1 win against Arsenal.

Klopp immediately hit back at Keane’s claims that the Premier League champions were ‘sloppy’ in his post-match interview.

The war of words cooled down pretty quickly after Keane cleared up the comments, and that seemed to be that until Klopp walked off and the former Red Devil had another bite.

After the Sky Sports panel reacted to the encounter, Keane exclaimed that Klopp is ‘very sensitive’, joking what the German would’ve been like if Liverpool had lost.

"Imagine if they'd lost…" ? Roy Keane relished his post-match interview with Jurgen Klopp pic.twitter.com/XemHMRi2Vw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Did I hear right?’ – Klopp rips into Roy Keane after sloppy performance suggestion Bid made: Manchester United offer £6m lower than defensive target’s price tag Man United enquire about Championship star as Sancho hopes continue to fade

The first exchange between the pair was all fun and games, but Keane’s response behind Klopp’s back was in pretty bad taste it has to be said.

We’ll see if Klopp offers a response in his post-match press conference.