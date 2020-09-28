Video: Sadio Mane equalises for Liverpool vs Arsenal after escaping red card

Liverpool were only behind against Arsenal for three minutes, thanks to Sadio Mane’s quick reactions.

The striker was lucky to still be on the pitch after an early elbow on Kieran Tierney only earned him a yellow card.

He was in exactly the right place at the right time to tap home after Bernd Leno had parried Mo Salah’s shot directly into his path.

The goal was nothing more than the Reds deserved after some consistent pressure on the Arsenal goal.

Not behind for long ? Sadio Mane taps home and Liverpool are back level against Arsenal ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #LIVARS here: https://t.co/6xVTVb43au

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/D2ZR9NJzMv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.