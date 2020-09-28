Menu

Video: Sadio Mane equalises for Liverpool vs Arsenal after escaping red card

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool were only behind against Arsenal for three minutes, thanks to Sadio Mane’s quick reactions.

The striker was lucky to still be on the pitch after an early elbow on Kieran Tierney only earned him a yellow card.

He was in exactly the right place at the right time to tap home after Bernd Leno had parried Mo Salah’s shot directly into his path.

The goal was nothing more than the Reds deserved after some consistent pressure on the Arsenal goal.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Alexandre Lacazette fires Arsenal ahead against Liverpool after Robertson blunder
Depay’s potential Barcelona switch teetering on the brink after this
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains decision to start David Luiz and bench Gabriel vs Liverpool

 

More Stories Bernd Leno Kieran Tierney Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.