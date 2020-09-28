Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, was full of praise for Liverpool after the Reds had overcome a spirited Gunners performance at Anfield.

The Spaniard noted in his post-match press conference that the standard which Jurgen Klopp’s side play at means they’re one of the best ever in the Premier League, but that’s because they’re further along in their journey under the German.

Arteta went on to say that Liverpool wouldn’t have been able to play like they did on Monday two or three years ago, but also acknowledged that his own side have a long way to go to match the Reds’ consistency.