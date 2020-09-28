Menu

Video: These fans furious after Liverpool’s Sadio Mane escapes ‘blatant’ red card for elbow on Arsenal ace Tierney

Liverpool’s Premier League encounter against Arsenal certainly started in quite the fiery manner, with Sadio Mane appearing to elbow Gunners ace Kieran Tierney in just the second minute of the tie.

Mane charged his arm outward in a contest with the versatile defender for a loose ball, with replays actually showing that the winger’s forearm and fist smashed into Tierney’s face.

The referee surprisingly didn’t opt to use VAR to review the incident and instead let Mane off with a booking, it’s pretty hard to ascertain whether this was intentional or not.

At the end of the day, Mane did decide to use his arm in an attempt to shield Tierney away from the ball, which is why many football fans believe that the forward should’ve been sent off.

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the incident:

Mane went on to equalise for the Reds, making this incident even more controversial.

