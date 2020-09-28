Video: These fans furious after Liverpool’s Sadio Mane escapes ‘blatant’ red card for elbow on Arsenal ace Tierney

Liverpool’s Premier League encounter against Arsenal certainly started in quite the fiery manner, with Sadio Mane appearing to elbow Gunners ace Kieran Tierney in just the second minute of the tie.

Mane charged his arm outward in a contest with the versatile defender for a loose ball, with replays actually showing that the winger’s forearm and fist smashed into Tierney’s face.

The referee surprisingly didn’t opt to use VAR to review the incident and instead let Mane off with a booking, it’s pretty hard to ascertain whether this was intentional or not.

At the end of the day, Mane did decide to use his arm in an attempt to shield Tierney away from the ball, which is why many football fans believe that the forward should’ve been sent off.

Could Sadio Mane have been shown a red card for this? ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #LIVARS here: https://t.co/6xVTVb43au

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/4VetXKo0qN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Sadio Mane equalises for Liverpool vs Arsenal after escaping red card Video: Alexandre Lacazette fires Arsenal ahead against Liverpool after Robertson blunder Depay’s potential Barcelona switch teetering on the brink after this

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the incident:

Blatant red. Where was the VAR check on that one? — Baz (@pacey1984) September 28, 2020

He should but because it’s Liverpool they didn’t — Ball ? (@AFCBall14) September 28, 2020

If it’s a Liverpool or Man united player then no , any other club then it’s a clear as day red — Matt (@rnattF) September 28, 2020

He could have knocked him out and still wouldn’t have been sent off. Standard Liverpool — Jamie Halpin (@JamieHalpin10) September 28, 2020

If David Luiz had done that he’d have been off — Chris Webb (@chriswebb007) September 28, 2020

Should have been a red. Regardless of where the contact was he deliberately moved away from the direction of the ball and raised his elbow into the player before going for the ball. It’s all about intent and the intent was to hit the player first. — Christian Ashton (@christiansufc) September 28, 2020

Mane went on to equalise for the Reds, making this incident even more controversial.