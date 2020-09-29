Troopz absolutely lost the plot during Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool yesterday on AFTV.

Watch below as rival fans dub this “comedy gold” as Troopz goes on a very long and very loud swearing rant at the referee during the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat at Anfield…

Arsenal Fan TV is comedy gold ? pic.twitter.com/ZmV7NPZTJA — Samue (@SamueILFC) September 28, 2020

Arsenal went 1-0 up through Alexandre Lacazette but Liverpool came back to win fairly comfortably in the end, even if there was some controversy.

Sadio Mane looked to get away with a bad challenge that could have been a red card, and a number of other decisions went against Arsenal as Troopz absolutely rages at the referee over “daylight robbery”.