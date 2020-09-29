Menu

Video: AFTV’s Troopz has an absolute meltdown during Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Troopz absolutely lost the plot during Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool yesterday on AFTV.

Watch below as rival fans dub this “comedy gold” as Troopz goes on a very long and very loud swearing rant at the referee during the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat at Anfield…

Arsenal went 1-0 up through Alexandre Lacazette but Liverpool came back to win fairly comfortably in the end, even if there was some controversy.

Sadio Mane looked to get away with a bad challenge that could have been a red card, and a number of other decisions went against Arsenal as Troopz absolutely rages at the referee over “daylight robbery”.

More Stories troopz

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Demy says:
    September 29, 2020 at 7:15 am

    Conspiracy theory. I cannot see any justification on the side of the referee why Mane was kept on the pitch after that foul on KT.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.