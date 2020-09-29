Troopz absolutely lost the plot during Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool yesterday on AFTV.
Watch below as rival fans dub this “comedy gold” as Troopz goes on a very long and very loud swearing rant at the referee during the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat at Anfield…
Arsenal Fan TV is comedy gold ? pic.twitter.com/ZmV7NPZTJA
— Samue (@SamueILFC) September 28, 2020
Arsenal went 1-0 up through Alexandre Lacazette but Liverpool came back to win fairly comfortably in the end, even if there was some controversy.
Sadio Mane looked to get away with a bad challenge that could have been a red card, and a number of other decisions went against Arsenal as Troopz absolutely rages at the referee over “daylight robbery”.
Conspiracy theory. I cannot see any justification on the side of the referee why Mane was kept on the pitch after that foul on KT.