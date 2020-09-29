Agent of Arsenal star in Spain as talks continue over exit with new bid imminent

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira could reportedly be moving towards an exit from the Emirates as his agent is in Spain for talks with Atletico Madrid.

The combative Uruguayan international has played a key role since his move to the Gunners from Sampdoria in 2018, but it appears as though Mikel Arteta could be open to a departure.

As per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, the 24-year-old’s agent is in Madrid for talks with Atletico, and while it’s noted that there is no agreement as of yet between the two clubs, the La Liga giants are expected to make a new bid with Arsenal pushing for a permanent deal.

With the Gunners heavily linked with a move for Thomas Partey this summer, it remains to be seen if that perhaps opens the door for that swoop to materialise in the coming days with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

Nevertheless, it’s an important step in terms of Torreira’s future that his agent has flown out to Spain for further discussions, and that would give the impression that the two parties are serious about getting a deal done.

Arteta has a number of options in midfield already at his disposal, but it remains to be seen if the Spaniard decides to target a replacement to fill the void that Torreira will leave behind if he goes on to seal his move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

If a permanent deal is agreed, that would surely suggest that Arsenal will be armed with fresh transfer funds to potentially go towards further reinforcements of their own this summer.