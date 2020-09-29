Arsenal legend “screaming” at Mikel Arteta error against Liverpool

Arsenal legend Tony Adams admits he was “screaming” at the decision of manager Mikel Arteta to leave Gabriel Magalhaes out against Liverpool.

The Gunners lost 3-1 at Anfield, with defenders David Luiz and Rob Holding not looking particularly convincing as the Reds came from behind to pick up the three points.

Gabriel had looked solid since his summer move from Lille, and it’s unclear why Arteta left him out of his starting line up against Liverpool on Monday evening.

Adams certainly feels it was the wrong choice by Arteta, and we imagine many Arsenal supporters will agree with the analysis of their former captain.

Speaking to Astro SuperSport after the game, as quoted by the Metro, Adams said: “I think it was a bad decision not to play Gabriel.

“You’ve brought him into the team, he’s had two good games, and you bring Luiz in. I think that was an error. I’m screaming.”

Gabriel has surely done enough to earn his place in the team again soon, with the Brazilian settling in well in the Premier League after initially impressing hugely during his time in Ligue 1 with Lille.

It was clear before the start of the season that defence was a weakness for Arsenal last year, so it does seem baffling that Arteta didn’t use this important signing in such a big game.