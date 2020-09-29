Arsenal exits: Four players who look set to leave this summer with talks at various stages

It’s clear that Arsenal’s efforts will be focussed on bringing Houssem Aouar to the club before the transfer window shuts, but it’s not clear if they “need” to sell players first to get that deal over the line.

Even if they can find an agreement with Lyon based on their current finances, they still have a few positions that are bloated so it would make sense to cut some of the deadwood.

Various reports are going around and it sounds like some players are closer to an exit than others, but it looks like the following players could still be headed for the exit door.

Sokratis – Defender

The Greek centre back has had his ups and downs but he’s now 32 years old and in the final year of his contract, so it’s clear that he doesn’t have a long term role to play at The Emirates.

He was touted as a possible replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly at Napoli, but Man City look set to add Ruben Dias so the Italian giants probably don’t have the need for him anymore.

Recent reports suggested he wanted Napoli to make their mind up quickly because he had several big offers from various clubs, so you have to think he’ll now look to pursue those options and move on.

Sead Kolasinac – Defender

It’s taken Kieran Tierney a little while to find his fitness and settle into the Arsenal team, but he’s proven that he’s a top class player who can be relied upon at the highest level, so Kolasinac won’t be anything more than a back up option going forward.

A return to Germany has been touted for a while but his former club Schalke have had serious issues trying to come up with the finances to bring him back.

Bayer Leverkusen recently came into some money after selling Kai Havertz to Chelsea, and it looks like they will be signing the left back for around €10m.

Matteo Guendouzi – Midfielder

Despite whispers of a clean slate and the Frenchman working his way back into the side, there’s been no tangible sign of that happening and adding more midfielders will only push him further down the pecking order.

He’s at an age where not playing for a season could completely kill his career, so he needs to move to a new club as soon as he can to re-establish himself as one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders.

The talent has never been in question but there will be attitude problems, so Arsenal will need to hope the reported interest turns into a serious offer soon:

@David_Ornstein on Guendouzi: "I do think there's been plenty of interest in him from other clubs, but it hasn't escalated into concrete offers, or more so from Arsenal's perspective, acceptable ones." [Ask Ornstein, YouTube]

Lucas Torreira – Midfield

The Uruguayan midfielder hasn’t lived up to expectations in England and a move looks like the best thing for him, especially if he’s not in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Relations are a bit fraught with Atletico Madrid just now because of the Thomas Partey situation, but it looks like Torreira could be on his way to Spain after his agent made the trip to try and finalise negotiations.

The club are clearly trying to force Mesut Ozil out the door as well but there’s little sign of anyone being willing to stump up the money to cover his wages at this point.

While nothing looks completely imminent, it does look like we should expect plenty of transfer activity at Arsenal before the window shuts.