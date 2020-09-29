Arsenal face transfer scrap with Tottenham over midfield transfer target

Arsenal and Tottenham are both reportedly interested in Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara and could face a late scrap over his signature as the transfer deadline edges closer.

The two clubs in question will be looking to strengthen further where possible in the coming week or so as they hope to compete on multiple fronts at the top level this season and beyond.

As per The Sun, they have both seemingly set their sights on the same target as it’s reported that Diawara is wanted by both Arsenal and Tottenham and they could in turn face a scrap to sign him this summer.

It’s added that the 23-year-old’s agent is said to have revealed his frustration over his treatment at Roma and so a move away could be on the cards with both Premier League sides said to have made contact to enquire about the £27m-rated ace.

Time will tell who emerges as the most likely destination with both Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho perhaps still open to bringing in a new midfielder, although the former perhaps has a greater need amid talk that Lucas Torreira is edging closer to an exit.

Should he depart, then that would leave a void at the Emirates, and Diawara could be an option to fill the gap if Roma are ready to sanction an exit before the deadline.