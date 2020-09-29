The latest Arsenal transfer news is in, and much of it revolves around a possible late deal for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The Frenchman has shone in Ligue 1 and could be a fine signing for the Gunners or indeed any other top club, but it now looks like a move to the Emirates Stadium is the most likely outcome for him in the next few days.

L’Equipe claim that Aouar is now ‘resigned’ to joining Arsenal, with other options such as Manchester City and Juventus apparently falling through.

While this isn’t the most positive spin on the story, Gooners can at least take some heart from the fact that he expects to join, even if bigger clubs would have been preferable for him personally.

Another encouraging update comes from Mikel Arteta himself as he admitted the club are working on deals before the October 5 deadline.

The Spanish tactician did not name any targets specifically, but it’s noted that his words come amid talk that AFC have reason to be hopeful about signing either Aouar or Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

“We are trying to improve the team, there’s a week to go, there’s a lot of things happening in and out (of the club), we don’t know what will happen,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

Finally, another Aouar update is that the bookies seem pretty confident he’s heading for north London.

Odds have been significantly slashed on the 22-year-old making a move to Arsenal – he’s now just 1/4 to link up with Arteta’s side.

Ian Wright will be happy, as he specifically named Aouar as the player Arsenal need after their defeat to Liverpool.