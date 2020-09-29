Mikel Arteta drops hint Arsenal are working on transfers for Houssem Aouar & Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dropped a hint that his club may be working on late transfer deals for the likes of Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey.

Recent transfer gossip has seen the Gunners linked strongly with both Aouar and Partey, as well as with Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as a possible alternative.

Arteta won’t have been too happy with what he saw from Arsenal against Liverpool last night, with his side losing 3-1 at Anfield despite taking the lead, which ended up being short-lived.

Speaking after the game, the Spanish tactician seemed to confirm that the recent links with Aouar and Partey may have some substance.

“We are trying to improve the team, there’s a week to go, there’s a lot of things happening in and out (of the club), we don’t know what will happen,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

This suggests Arsenal are indeed working to bolster their squad, even if Arteta remained tight-lipped about specific targets that may be coming in to the Emirates Stadium.

Gooners will hope one of Aouar or Partey can join, with both these players likely to have made a big impact in last night’s game if they’d already been brought in.