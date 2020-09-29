Arsenal transfer news: Double exit on cards, talks ongoing for top Gunners target

Arsenal are reportedly still planning on several moves both in and out of the club between now and the end of the current transfer window.

The Gunners have continued to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad where possible while also trimming the numbers by offloading players too.

However, with the transfer deadline fast approaching, it remains to be seen what further changes are made to put them in a position to compete for major trophies this season and beyond.

As per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, there is plenty more activity expected at the Emirates, with both Lucas Torreira and Sead Kolasinac being tipped to leave the club to join Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

It’s suggested that the Gunners are working to move them on, while talks are ongoing for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar as Arteta looks to add more creativity and quality to his side.

Aouar is said to be Arsenal’s main target at this stage, while there doesn’t seem to be much progress in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, and so it remains to be seen if that changes or if they switch their focus to another target.

There are still opportunities for significant business to be done, but time will tell just how many more deals will be done by Arsenal before the deadline as while they have made a largely positive start to the new season, the defeat to Liverpool this week perhaps suggested that they have work to do still.