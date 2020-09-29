Roy Keane warns there are “big question marks” over three Arsenal players

Arsenal have been warned about the quality of their defence following last night’s 3-1 Premier League defeat against Liverpool.

The Gunners took the lead at Anfield but were ultimately well beaten by Jurgen Klopp’s side, with pundit Roy Keane raising concerns after the game about three players in particular.

The former Manchester United captain has suggested that David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding may be a concern for Arsenal, and most fans would probably agree with that assessment.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, as quoted by the Metro, Keane said: “There’s no getting away from that but he (Mikel Arteta) will still want some improvement.

“His hands are tied which is a big problem because he still needs a couple more players in.

“We saw again tonight that defensively – I still think David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding, there’s big question marks over them. Luiz still has that mistake in him.”

It was a surprise not to see summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes start this big game after his strong start to life at Arsenal, with Luiz and Holding certainly not looking like players who should be starting week in, week out, especially in the most important matches.

It’s a little harsh on Tierney, perhaps, with the Scotland international generally doing well since his move to the Emirates Stadium, even if injuries have disrupted his progress slightly.