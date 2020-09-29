Ian Wright names the signing Arsenal need after 3-1 defeat to Liverpool

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named the signing the Gunners need after their disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last night.

The Gunners went 1-0 up at Anfield but simply couldn’t live with Jurgen Klopp’s side as they came from behind to pick up the three points in Monday’s big Premier League clash.

Arsenal have improved a great deal under Mikel Arteta, but Wright feels there is still something missing from the north London giants’ midfield.

Arsenal have been linked with Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar by Sky Sports and others, and Wright believes he could be ideal to give Arteta’s side more creativity in the middle of the park.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro, Wright said: “You can see that in Liverpool’s team everyone can move forward because Arsenal were starting so deep but what was evident to me was that we didn’t have that person in midfield who was comfortable enough on the ball until Ceballos came on.

“[They need] Someone who they can pass the ball to, who is comfortable to receive it with someone on his back, who can pop it off, who can turn it round the corner.

“From there Arsenal can play but we can’t do that at the moment. That’s why it’s imperative we get Aouar from Lyon.

“He’s someone that can get on the ball and get the forwards going. you saw the chances that Ceballos made when he came on. that’s what Arsenal need.”

Arsenal fans will surely agree with this analysis and hope that Aouar can be brought in in the final few days of the transfer window.

It’s hard to see how AFC can improve on last season’s disappointing 8th place finish without further signings before the October 5 deadline.