Bad news for Chelsea as Brighton could make a huge profit on Tariq Lamptey following Bayern Munich approach

Sometimes attack really is the best form of defence, and it looks like Bayern Munich want to completely terrorise their opposition this season.

Alphonso Davies is already one of the most exciting attack full backs in the world and his pace is incredible to see, so having Tariq Lamptey on the other side would leave opposing defences overloaded on both flanks:

Bayern Munich have made an enquiry for 19-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey as an alternative to Sergiño Dest, according to Sport1. https://t.co/U4n2VfFOlC — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) September 29, 2020

Lamptey looked promising for Chelsea and Brighton last season but he’s truly broken through this season and he looks like he could be a real star this season.

You can look at both players and wonder if they might be a weakness in the defensive phase, but they both play with such desire and aggression in defence and attack so they are stronger than you might think.

The Metro also picked up on this and it looks like a really poor piece of judgement from Chelsea, as they report that Brighton bought him for only £3m but could sell him for almost £23m just a few months later.

His lack of height might be an issue so you have to think other teams will look to isolate him against a target man and stand up crosses to the far post, but their sheer attacking might means those opportunities will be rare.

It would be fascinating to see him in Germany if this happens, and to make things even worse for Chelsea there’s no sign of a sell on clause either here.