Barcelona could offer swap deal in effort to prise Man City ace away from Etihad

Barcelona could reportedly offer Rafinha in their bid to convince Man City to green light an exit for Eric Garcia with the transfer deadline approaching.

The Catalan giants have been active this summer with boss Ronald Koeman arriving and looking to stamp his mark on the squad after their disappointing season last time out.

That has seen players come and go already this summer, but it appears as though Barcelona may not be finished just yet with Garcia still on their agenda.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, they may well offer Rafinha as part of their package to City in their bid to convince them to sell, with the suggestion that the versatile ace could be a useful addition for Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

It’s added that with the arrival of Ruben Dias at Man City, that could now unlock a deal for Garcia, with the youngster potentially heading back to Barcelona having come through the youth ranks at the club previously.

Further, Rafinha is said to be valued at €16m and so it remains to be seen how much money will have to be added to the deal in order to satisfy City’s demands and ensure that Barcelona bring in a possible long-term solution at the back.

With Gerard Pique not getting any younger and a lack of quality and depth in that department, it’s an area in which they can certainly still improve, and Garcia could arrive before the deadline next month if Guardiola and City are open to the idea of Rafinha moving in the opposite direction.