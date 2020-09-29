Bid rejected: Manchester United fail with offer worth up to €100m for Jadon Sancho

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United have failed with a bid worth up to a total of €100m (£91.3m) for Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho.

Sky Sports News report that the Red Devils are not willing to admit defeat in their pursuit of their long-standing target just yet, despite missing Dortmund’s deadline of August 10 to negotiate a deal.

News of United’s bid comes just over an hour after the German outfit reported that the 20-year-old did not travel with the squad ahead of tomorrow’s German Super Cup tie against Bayern Munich, due to respiratory issues – however the ace did test negative for Covid-19 yesterday.

? Jadon Sancho and Roman Bürki will not fly to Munich as a result of respiratory infections. Additionally, both players tested negatively for COVID-19 yesterday. — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 29, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Details of the final bid that Man United will receive from Roma for Chris Smalling Man Utd paired with swoop for €50m+ rated Barcelona ace who have replacement lined up Man United boss Solskjaer aims brutal dig at Jose Mourinho and Spurs with cup comment

Sky Sports News add that United are not expected to have any issues in sorting out personal terms with the tricky winger, though that essentially counts for nothing if they’ve failed to satisfy Dortmund.

The England international has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting players in world football with some phenomenal performances since leaving Manchester City over three years ago.

Sancho has a goal and two assists in three appearances already this season after tearing things apart last term with a remarkable 20 goals and 20 assists in 44 outings across all competitions.