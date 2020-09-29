Brazilian ace offered to Man Utd as Euro giants look to offload him with replacement eyed

Man Utd have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Douglas Costa from Juventus, while he has rejected a switch to Premier League rivals Wolves.

The Red Devils have been paired with attacking reinforcements all summer long but with little in the way of progress seemingly being made with Jadon Sancho continuing to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

SEE MORE: Ed Woodward has a serious issue at Man United as Sancho alternative makes it clear he’s not interested

With the likelihood of that switch happening now quite low, Man Utd will perhaps have to start looking at alternative options late in the window, and it appears as though they have been offered one solution.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Tuttosport, Juventus have offered Costa to United and Wolves, with the latter snubbing the opportunity to sign the Brazilian international.

The Turin giants are looking to offload Costa in their bid to try and prise Federico Chiesa away from Fiorentina, but with no clubs coming forward as of yet to take the pacy winger off their hands, it remains to be seen if a move for the Italian international materialises.

Costa would arguably offer quality competition for places at Man Utd to push the younger players in the squad, but given his injury troubles and lack of consistency in being a decisive figure in the final third over the past few years, any such move would perhaps have to be questioned from a United perspective.

Still, if there are no other certainties with the transfer deadline fast approaching, then perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be tempted to look at the stalwart and consider him more seriously as a possible option to strengthen his frontline if he isn’t able to bring in other targets.