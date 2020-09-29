Chelsea new-boy Thiago Silva aims parting dig at PSG

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain over the way his departure from the club was handled.

The Brazilian was at PSG for eight years, and will surely go down as one of their best ever players and a great captain who won numerous major honours in his time at the Parc des Princes.

Still, Silva has now spoken about the manner of his move from PSG to Chelsea this summer, with the 36-year-old leaving the French capital at the end of his contract.

Speaking to France Football about the whole saga, Silva seems clearly angered at how PSG failed to give him a proper goodbye, while he also felt the same about former team-mate Edinson Cavani.

“I really didn’t like the way it was conducted,” Silva said. “Even if there was lockdown, things should have been done differently.

“I was in Brazil, in quarantine, when Leonardo called me to tell me that because of the pandemic and the difficulties … First, he asked me if I was OK to continue for two more months to compete in a possible Final 8. I told him yes. But he told me that the club would not go beyond these two months. It would be two months and nothing else. It should have been done differently.

“All my career at PSG, I gave the maximum, I never cheated. It’s as if three matches in Final 8 changed everything? And everything I had achieved in those eight years didn’t matter anymore?

“It is not consistent. Leo did this in an awkward and hasty fashion. Not just with me by the way. I also think of Cavani who is the top scorer in the history of PSG. I say this so that the club progresses and does not make these kinds of mistakes in the future.”

Chelsea fans will surely now just be hoping that Silva can focus on his football at his new club, with the veteran centre-back not looking his usual self in a highly unconvincing Premier League debut against West Brom.