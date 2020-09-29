Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of around £36million for Kurt Zouma as two Premier League clubs show an interest in signing him before the end of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular during his time at Chelsea, and has been out on loan twice in order to play more regularly.

Still, it could now be that a permanent exit is on the cards as Zouma is supposedly cleared to leave for £36m as Everton and Leicester City show an interest in the Frenchman, according to Le 10 Sport.

Zouma would do well to move to one of those teams as they could surely offer him the kind of regular playing time he wants at this stage of his career.

Everton was one of the clubs Zouma previously spent time on loan at, so it may well be that he’d be open to a second spell at Goodison Park, particularly as the Toffees now look hugely improved under Carlo Ancelotti.

Chelsea would also do well out of this deal as they surely need to raise some cash after a summer of heavy spending, with reinforcements arguably still needed at the back.