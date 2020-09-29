Menu

Video: Referee spotted giving bizarre reaction to Lacazette miss for Arsenal against Liverpool

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Referee Craig Pawson has been spotted looking gutted that Alexandre Lacazette missed a great chance for Arsenal against Liverpool last night.

See below as the video focuses on Pawson’s body language immediately after a crucial chance was squandered by Lacazette in the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat at Anfield…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Is Pawson a secret Gooner and not doing a great job of hiding it? Or is this simply a misreading of the situation, and a case of him reacting to something else out of the shot we see?

We’ll probably never know for sure, but it’s a pretty strange incident that deserves some attention…

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.