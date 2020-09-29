Video: Referee spotted giving bizarre reaction to Lacazette miss for Arsenal against Liverpool

Referee Craig Pawson has been spotted looking gutted that Alexandre Lacazette missed a great chance for Arsenal against Liverpool last night.

See below as the video focuses on Pawson’s body language immediately after a crucial chance was squandered by Lacazette in the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat at Anfield…

So the ref was supporting Arsenal or why was the Ref disappointed? He wan make laca score??#LIVARS Saka pic.twitter.com/cc6hp9vc2t — Lawal Adétáyò Bishop (@adetayo_bishop) September 28, 2020

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Is Pawson a secret Gooner and not doing a great job of hiding it? Or is this simply a misreading of the situation, and a case of him reacting to something else out of the shot we see?

We’ll probably never know for sure, but it’s a pretty strange incident that deserves some attention…