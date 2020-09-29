Details of the final bid that Man United will receive from Roma for Chris Smalling

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are set to table their final bid to re-sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United within the next few hours.

Gazzetta report that Paulo Fonseca’s side are unwilling to offer more than €15m for the centre-back, which would make their total outlay on Smalling €18m when accounting for last season’s €3m loan fee.

It’s claimed that the Serie A outfit understand how difficult sealing this deal will be, but the Giallorossi are making a final attempt due to manager Fonseca’s pleas.

Gazzetta state that Roma will offer to take the defender on loan for the season, however the deal will include the obligation for the side to make the transfer permanent.

Roma want the situation sorted within the next couple of days, otherwise they will pursue other targets, Gazzetta claim that the side won’t offer higher than €15m as Smalling will turn 31 years old in November.

Smalling was one of the standout defenders in Serie A last season, the former England international looked completely rejuvenated as he made 37 appearances for Roma.

The 6ft4 ace also showed the contribution he can make in the final third with the aerial threat scoring three times and providing two assists for the Giallorossi.

Gazzetta add that Roma will face competition for the ace – who wishes to return to the Italian capital after a wonderful spell – from rivals Inter Milan.

Inter see Smalling as a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar, with Spurs eyeing the Slovakian centre-back, the Nerazzurri’s offer would be a loan with a permanent option – not a mandatory one.

Roma would be wise to bring Smalling back with their defensive issues on full display in their opening two Serie A games of the season, a 3-0 defeat to Hellas Verona and 2-2 draw against Juventus.

With Smalling clearly not part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at Manchester United, should the Red Devils accept Roma’s imminent offer for the defender in a bid to bank some cash before the deadline?