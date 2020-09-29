Ed Woodward has a serious issue at Man United as Sancho alternative makes it clear he’s not interested

There’s no definitive guide in terms of how to be successful in negotiations in business or in football, but if you do the opposite of what Ed Woodward would do then you’re probably on the right track.

Some will argue that his glacial tactics worked with Bruno Fernandes who eventually moved to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon, but that situation is totally different from Jadon Sancho.

Moving to Man United was clearly a step up for Fernandes and Sporting always sell their best players, so there was a sense of inevitability about that one.

The situation with Sancho is very different, and it looks like his famous tactics of dragging things out and making a lower offer won’t work this time:

During last contacts, Borussia Dortmund told again to Man United they won’t accept any bid for less than €120m for Sancho. Still same position – #MUFC were ready to make a new bid around €90m but it would be refused. BVB are still convinced to keep Sancho this season ? #Sancho — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

Obviously any well run football club would simply turn to their alternative option here and get that deal sorted out to improve the squad, but it will surprise few fans to hear that it’s not that simple with Man United.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Ousmane Dembele has emerged as the alternative for United, but he actually turned down the move ten days ago and their sources at the club have confirmed that nothing has changed there.

All of this leaves Woodward with one almighty problem because he’s left himself over a barrel in any negotiations, while poor performances on the pitch and some very negative PR have just made things worse.

Clubs will be rubbing their hands with glee if United come calling for any players because they know they can overcharge as desperation starts to sink in, so it’s hard to see how Woodward comes out of this with any credit.