Ex-Liverpool ace’s reaction to Mohamed Salah taking the ball from Diogo Jota

In the 86th minute of Liverpool’s win against Arsenal last night, Mohamed Salah sparked some controversy when he took the ball away from new signing Diogo Jota.

A low cross into the box rolled towards Jota’s path, but Salah snatched the ball from the Portuguese attacker and that decision ultimately led to Bernd Leno claiming the ball and ending the opportunity.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Liverpool full-back Paul Konchesky downplayed the moment – which Manchester United legend Gary Neville branded ‘selfish’.

Konchesky believes that the incident was nothing more than a ‘lack of communication’:

“I think there was just a lack of communication, even if they did talk, for me I like that hunger of wanting to score goals.”

Salah made amends just a minute later with the winger playing key role in the build-up to Diogo Jota opening his account for Liverpool with a stunning volley.

Considering that this was also the first time that the pair played together, it’s hardly surprising to see that there was a mix-up of sorts.

