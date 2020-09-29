‘F***ing hell’ – What Jose Mourinho told Frank Lampard in heated argument with Chelsea boss

In the 26th minute of tonight’s Carabao Cup Round of 16 tie between Spurs and Chelsea, Jose Mourinho put an old relationship aside by shouting at former favourite Frank Lampard in a heated argument.

ESPN’s James Olley caught some of the exchange and claimed that Mourinho was furious as a result of Lampard becoming more vocal after Timo Werner fired Chelsea into the lead.

According to the Telegraph’s Sam Wallace, Mourinho actually burst out with ‘f***ing hell Frank’, before joking that Lampard didn’t act like this when the Blues were 3-0 down to West Brom last time out.

Lampard & Mourinho really sniping at one another across the tech areas. 'F—— hell Frank, when you're losing 3-0 you're not standing up here' — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) September 29, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Brazilian ace offered to Man Utd as Euro giants look to offload him with replacement eyed Video – “Filling me with more confidence” – These Chelsea fans already prefer Mendy to Kepa after a sharp double save vs Spurs Ex-Liverpool ace’s reaction to Mohamed Salah taking the ball from Diogo Jota

Not even surprising to see that Mourinho feels the need to dig out one of the best players he’s ever managed on the touchline, the past holds no weight in the wars on the sidelines it seems…