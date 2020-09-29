Menu

“Idiot” – These fans react to Ed Woodward’s latest attempts to bring Jadon Sancho to Man United

Playing the waiting game can sometimes work out in the transfer market, but you really need things to go your way or you can be left looking like a fool.

Man United’s chase for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been going on for months now, with Dortmund always sticking to their stance of demanding United pay the asking price or else.

That’s a perfectly reasonable stance to take, but it looks like Ed Woodward is hoping that time has somehow magically changed things:

This latest bid would make sense if Dortmund were desperate for cash or the player had started to kick off and demanded an exit, but their position has been strengthened if any anything as he continues to start regularly.

Nobody wants to lose a star player when the transfer window is coming to a close and German clubs are famous for being organised and having all their major business done early, so it’s hard to see United having any success here.

Woodward is well known for moving at a glacial speed in the transfer market and his track record isn’t sparkling, so it’s not a surprise to see him taking a pounding on Twitter over this:

United will also have a much bigger issue now with all transfer and not just with Sancho – any selling club will sense the desperation and jack up their prices, so it looks like Woodward has played this terribly.

