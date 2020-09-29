Jose Mourinho snubs Tottenham ace again for Chelsea clash as exit talk grows

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly left Dele Alli out of his squad to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup this week amid ongoing speculation over his future.

Spurs face their London rivals on Tuesday night as both sides look to advance to the next round of the competition and keep their hopes of winning the trophy on track.

Having dropped a big hint earlier this week that he will rotate and perhaps prioritise other competitions, Mourinho may well have had room for Alli to be involved against Chelsea, but it appears as though that won’t be the case.

As reported by The Sun, the England international has been left out of the squad to face the Blues having been left out against Newcastle Utd at the weekend too.

That in turn will undoubtedly add further fuel to exit talk for Alli who has struggled to cement his place in Mourinho’s plans so far this season, while the report above adds that Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with an interest in him as a move could be on the cards ahead of the transfer window deadline.

Given the quality that he possesses and the fact that he’s still only 24 years of age, coupled with the important role that he had when Mourinho initially arrived last season, it would arguably come as a major disappointment for all concerned if he were to move on.

While there might still be hope for some that he will eventually force his way back into the side, the ongoing snub from Mourinho with the window still open for business could set up a rather nervy end to the summer with regards to where Alli’s future lies.