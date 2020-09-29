Liverpool announce that Thiago is ‘getting better’ after testing positive for Covid-19

Liverpool have announced this evening that Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for Covid-19, with the 29-year-old now self-isolating in accordance with the necessary guidelines.

Liverpool report that the central midfielder has displayed ‘minor symptoms’ of the Coronavirus, but the Spaniard is in ‘good health’ and thankfully ‘getting better’.

Thiago, the Reds’ highest-profile recruit of the summer transfer window, missed last night’s win 3-1 win against Arsenal.

The Athletic (subscription required) report that Thiago will have to self-isolate for 10 days, ruling the maestro out of the Merseyside outfit’s cup tie against Arsenal and the league games vs Aston Villa.

Here’s the statement from Liverpool’s first-team doctor Dr. Jim Moxon:

“It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test.”

“We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he’ll be back with us soon.”

The former Bayern Munich star made his debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the win against Chelsea, with Thiago turning in a fine performance after coming on at halftime.

The Spain international is one of the best passers in the world and showed glimpses of his superb playmaking ability on his debut for the Premier League champions.