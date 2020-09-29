Menu

Terms agreed: Liverpool strike deal to re-sign promising forward

Liverpool FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal for Rhian Brewster to seal a transfer to Sheffield United, with a buy-back clause included.

The young forward has long looked a hugely promising talent, but it’s unsurprising that he’s struggled to play regularly at Anfield, given the strong competition in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

MORE: Video: Diogo Jota scores first Liverpool goal with beautiful volley vs Arsenal

Brewster is now said to be heading to Sheffield United for around £17million, with the Blades agreeing to have a buy-back clause in his contract.

This could be a big boost for Liverpool, who may well want to keep an eye on the 20-year-old’s progress in the coming years and perhaps bring him back to the club in the future.

Brewster impressed on loan at Swansea City last season, and he may well feel he’s earned the chance to now play regularly at Premier League level.

brewster-liverpool-tranmere

Rhian Brewster celebrates a goal for Liverpool

More Stories / Liverpool FC
Video: AFTV’s Troopz has an absolute meltdown during Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool
Exclusive: ‘Their title to lose’ – Former Liverpool star picks Reds as clear Premier League favourites already
Video: ‘I will never forget it’ – Klopp lauds Jota for superb Liverpool debut

Sheffield United could be a good place for his footballing development, with the club making real strides under Chris Wilder.

LFC supporters will now just hope Brewster can perhaps one day return to them a better player with this crucial clause in place.

More Stories Rhian Brewster

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.