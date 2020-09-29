Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal for Rhian Brewster to seal a transfer to Sheffield United, with a buy-back clause included.

The young forward has long looked a hugely promising talent, but it’s unsurprising that he’s struggled to play regularly at Anfield, given the strong competition in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Brewster is now said to be heading to Sheffield United for around £17million, with the Blades agreeing to have a buy-back clause in his contract.

This could be a big boost for Liverpool, who may well want to keep an eye on the 20-year-old’s progress in the coming years and perhaps bring him back to the club in the future.

Brewster impressed on loan at Swansea City last season, and he may well feel he’s earned the chance to now play regularly at Premier League level.

Sheffield United could be a good place for his footballing development, with the club making real strides under Chris Wilder.

LFC supporters will now just hope Brewster can perhaps one day return to them a better player with this crucial clause in place.